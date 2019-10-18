Football Frenzy Week 8: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the second-to-last week in the regular high school football season, and that means teams are fighting to get at least a piece of a conference title.

We’re spotlighting these games in Week 8:

Muskegon at Mona Shores (7 p.m.) — It’s a battle of top five teams: Muskegon is No. 1 in Division 3 and Mona Shores is No. 4 in Division 2. Both are undefeated in the O-K Black; the winner will take over first place and clinch at least a share of the conference title.

Rockford at Grandville (4:30 p.m.) — Another two teams who are at the top. The Rams are No. 1 in Division 1 and the Bulldogs No. 10. Whoever wins gets at least a piece a part of the O-K Red.

Grand Rapids Christian at East Grand Rapids (5 p.m.) — This rivalry has been tight in recent years: East Grand Rapids has won seven of the last 13 games and Grand Rapids Christian six. The winner tonight takes at least a share of the O-K Gold.

Ravenna at Muskegon Oakridge (7 p.m.) — With both teams undefeated in the West Michigan Conference and this their last conference game, the winner will be the outright champion.

We’re also working to get highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Allendale vs. Spring Lake (7 p.m.)

Caledonia vs. Northview (7 p.m.)

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills (7 p.m.)

Comstock Park vs. Sparta (5 p.m.)

Forest Hills Central vs. Lowell (7 p.m.)

Godwin Heights vs. Belding (5 p.m.)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg (5:30 p.m. at East Kentwood)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7 p.m.)

Grant vs. Big Rapids (7 p.m.)

Hudsonville vs. East Kentwood. (7 p.m.)

Newaygo vs. Reed City (7 p.m.)

Schoolcraft vs. Watervliet (5 p.m.)

Reeths-Puffer vs. Kenowa Hills (7 p.m.)

Unity Christian vs. Byron Center (7 p.m. at Hope College)

Vicksburg vs. Dowagiac (5 p.m.)

Whitehall vs. Montague (7 p.m.)

Wyoming vs. Forest Hills Eastern (5 p.m.)

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West (7 p.m. – Football Frenzy Tailgate)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.