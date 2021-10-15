Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of the regular season nearing, some teams are battling it out to win their conferences.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Cedar Springs in a battle of conference unbeatens.
- Byron Center at Forest Hills Central
- Montague at Whitehall
We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):
- Battle Creek Central vs. Portage Central
- Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Stevensville Lakeshore
- Caledonia vs. Jenison
- Calvin Christian vs. Sparta (at Grandville Middle School)
- Comstock Park vs. Kelloggsville
- East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven
- Forest Hills Northern vs. Grand Rapids Christian
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (at Houseman Field)
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Spring Lake
- Grandville vs. Hudsonville
- Holland vs. Mona Shores
- Kenowa Hills vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- Lawton vs. Schoolcraft
- Mattawan vs. Kalamazoo Central
- Northview vs. East Grand Rapids
- Oakridge vs. Ravenna
- Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon
- Rockford vs. West Ottawa
- Unity Christian vs Coopersville (at Hudsonville High School)
- Vicksburg vs. Paw Paw
- Wyoming vs. Grand Rapids Union
- Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.