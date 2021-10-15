Football Frenzy: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of the regular season nearing, some teams are battling it out to win their conferences.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Cedar Springs in a battle of conference unbeatens.

Byron Center at Forest Hills Central

Montague at Whitehall

We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Central vs. Portage Central

Battle Creek Lakeview vs. Stevensville Lakeshore

Caledonia vs. Jenison

Calvin Christian vs. Sparta (at Grandville Middle School)

Comstock Park vs. Kelloggsville

East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven

Forest Hills Northern vs. Grand Rapids Christian

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (at Houseman Field)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Spring Lake

Grandville vs. Hudsonville

Holland vs. Mona Shores

Kenowa Hills vs. Forest Hills Eastern

Lawton vs. Schoolcraft

Mattawan vs. Kalamazoo Central

Northview vs. East Grand Rapids

Oakridge vs. Ravenna

Reeths-Puffer vs. Muskegon

Rockford vs. West Ottawa

Unity Christian vs Coopersville (at Hudsonville High School)

Vicksburg vs. Paw Paw

Wyoming vs. Grand Rapids Union

Zeeland East vs. Zeeland West

