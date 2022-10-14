GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 8 of the Football Frenzy and teams are focusing on what it will take to make the playoffs or win conference championships.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Muskegon Catholic Central at Centreville

Buchanan at Benton Harbor

Mona Shores at Reeths-Puffer

We’re also working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Battle Creek Lakeview at Battle Creek Central

West Ottawa at Caledonia

Thornapple Kellogg at Cedar Springs

Hudsonville at East Kentwood

Grand Rapids Christian at Forest Hills Central

Grand Haven at Grandville

Fruitport at Hamilton

Grand Rapids South Christian at Kenowa Hills

East Grand Rapids at Lowell

Ravenna at Oakridge

Jenison at Rockford

Mattawan at St. Joseph

Spring Lake at Unity Christian (at Jenison)

Grand Rapids Union at Zeeland East

It’s also a good day for hockey fans: The Grand Rapids Griffins and Detroit Red Wings’ season openers are today.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.