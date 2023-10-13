GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 8 of the high school football season, and the Frenzy spotlight games feature conference showdowns.

We’re shining the spotlight on these games:

Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Winner takes at least a share of the O-K Gold title.

Rockford at Grandville — Winner takes at least a share of the O-K Red title.

Lawton at Saugatuck — Winner takes at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – Valley title.

We’re also sending crews to these games:

East Grand Rapids at Byron Center: This matchup will break a three-way tie in the O-K White.

Caledonia at East Kentwood

Hamilton at Grand Rapids West Catholic: West Catholic could lock up the O-K Blue title outright.

Coopersville at Holland Christian

Portage Central at Kalamazoo Central

Forest Hills Central at Lowell: This matchup will help break a three-way tie in the O-K White.

St. Johns at Ionia

Zeeland West at Mona Shores

Grand Rapids Union at Muskegon

Manistee at Montague

Forest Hills Northern at Northview

Otsego at Paw Paw

Constantine at South Haven: The winner will gain at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – Lakeshore title.

Portage Northern at Stevensville Lakeshore

Fremont at Whitehall

Holland at Wyoming

Reeths-Puffer at Zeeland East

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.