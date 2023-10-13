GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s Week 8 of the high school football season, and the Frenzy spotlight games feature conference showdowns.
We’re shining the spotlight on these games:
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Grand Rapids Catholic Central — Winner takes at least a share of the O-K Gold title.
- Rockford at Grandville — Winner takes at least a share of the O-K Red title.
- Lawton at Saugatuck — Winner takes at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – Valley title.
We’re also sending crews to these games:
- East Grand Rapids at Byron Center: This matchup will break a three-way tie in the O-K White.
- Caledonia at East Kentwood
- Hamilton at Grand Rapids West Catholic: West Catholic could lock up the O-K Blue title outright.
- Coopersville at Holland Christian
- Portage Central at Kalamazoo Central
- Forest Hills Central at Lowell: This matchup will help break a three-way tie in the O-K White.
- St. Johns at Ionia
- Zeeland West at Mona Shores
- Grand Rapids Union at Muskegon
- Manistee at Montague
- Forest Hills Northern at Northview
- Otsego at Paw Paw
- Constantine at South Haven: The winner will gain at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference – Lakeshore title.
- Portage Northern at Stevensville Lakeshore
- Fremont at Whitehall
- Holland at Wyoming
- Reeths-Puffer at Zeeland East
