Football Frenzy Week 7: Where we’ll be

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Conference standings and playoff berths are at stake in Week 7 of high school football.

The Football Frenzy is spotlighting these games:

Hudsonville at Rockford (5 p.m.) — With a playoff berth already assured, Rockford now sets its sights on a conference title. Rockford and Hudsonville are the last two teams unbeaten in the O-K Red; whoever wins Friday will take sole possession of first place. If Hudsonville wins, it will also clinch a playoff spot.

Zeeland East at Byron Center (5 p.m.) — These two teams are undefeated in the O-K Green, so the winner Friday will take over first place in the conference. Byron Center has already clinched a playoff spot while Zeeland East is still looking for its sixth win.

Cedar Springs at Lowell (4:30 p.m.) — This contest is for the top spot in the O-K White. Lowell, which is entering the toughest stretch of its conference schedule with Forest Hills Central on tap next week, needs two more wins to make the playoffs. Cedar Springs needs one more win to reach the postseason.

We’re also working on getting highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Belding vs. Hopkins (5 p.m.)

East Kentwood vs. Holland (4:30 p.m.)

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Sparta (5 p.m.)

Forest Hills Northern vs. Kenowa Hills (5 p.m.)

Grand Haven vs. Caledonia (7 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (5:30 p.m.)

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills vs. Forest Hills Central (5 p.m. at Houseman Field)

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Allendale (7 p.m.)

Grant vs. Newaygo (7 p.m.)

Greenville vs. Northview (5 p.m.)

Mona Shores vs. Jenison (7 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Grand Rapids Union (7 p.m.)

Muskegon Heights vs. Orchard View (7 p.m.)

North Muskegon vs. Oakridge (7 p.m.)

Paw Paw vs. Vicksburg (5:15 p.m.)

Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Central (5:30 p.m.)

Spring Lake vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7 p.m.)

Ravenna vs. Hart (7 p.m.)

Thornapple Kellogg vs. East Grand Rapids (Football Frenzy Tailgate – 5 p.m.)

Unity Christian vs. Hamilton (7 p.m. at Hudsonville)

West Ottawa vs. Grandville (5:30 p.m.)

Wyoming vs. Wayland (5 p.m.)

Zeeland West vs. Holland (7 p.m.)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

