Oakridge tops Montague in OT thriller

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Oakridge denied Montague’s two-point conversion attempt to hang on for a 15-13 victory.

The top two teams in the state in Division 4 did not disappoint.

Leroy Quinn opened the scoring in the 4th quarter with a short touchdown run to make it 7-0.

Montague answered when Drew Collins scored on a five-yard run to make it 7-7.

In overtime, Quinn scored on a short run and also converted the two-point conversion to make it 15-7.

Montague answered with a Collins to Brennan Schwarz touchdown to set the stage for the Oakridge defensive stop.