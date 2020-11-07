Football Frenzy: District semifinals continue Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football district semifinals continue Saturday.

The Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights of these games:

Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall (1 p.m.)

Constantine vs. Parchment (1 p.m.)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)

Lawton vs. Homer (1 p.m.)

Montague vs. Clare (1 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs (1 p.m.)

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon (1 p.m.)

Coldwater had to forfeit its Saturday game, effectively ending its season, due to coronavirus.