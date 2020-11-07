Football Frenzy: District semifinals continue Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football district semifinals continue Saturday.
The Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights of these games:
- Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall (1 p.m.)
- Constantine vs. Parchment (1 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)
- Lawton vs. Homer (1 p.m.)
- Montague vs. Clare (1 p.m.)
- Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs (1 p.m.)
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon (1 p.m.)
Coldwater had to forfeit its Saturday game, effectively ending its season, due to coronavirus.