Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football playoffs continue this evening with district semifinal matchups.
Football Frenzy crews will be spread out across Michigan to bring you highlights of the following games (listed alphabetically by home team):
- Centreville vs. White Pigeon
- East Grand Rapids vs. Holland
- East Lansing vs. Portage Central
- Edwardsburg vs. Vicksburg
- Fowler vs. Holton
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Belding
- Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Portland
- Grandville vs. Traverse City
- Grant vs. Tri County
- Hastings vs. Paw Paw
- Ithaca vs. Ravenna
- Lansing Catholic Central vs. South Haven
- Lowell vs. Caledonia
- Kalamazoo United vs. Olivet
- Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central
- Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Harrison
- Muskegon Oakridge vs. Big Rapids
- Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Lakeview
- Reading vs. Mendon
- Rockford vs. Hudsonville
- Schoolcraft vs. Delton Kellogg
- Spring Lake vs. Forest Hills Eastern
- St. Joseph vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek
- Whitehall vs. Coopersville (6 p.m.)
Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week.
You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.
Because we’re in the playoffs, there will be more games and more of the Frenzy on Saturday:
- Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall (1 p.m.)
- Constantine vs. Parchment (1 p.m.)
- Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)
- Lawton vs. Homer (1 p.m.)
- Montague vs. Clare (1 p.m.)
- Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs (1 p.m.)
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon (1 p.m.)
Hudsonville Unity Christian, Zeeland West and Coldwater had to forfeit their games this week, effectively ending their seasons, due to coronavirus cases. There have been similar cancellations every week this season.