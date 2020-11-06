Football Frenzy: Where the crew will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football playoffs continue this evening with district semifinal matchups.

Football Frenzy crews will be spread out across Michigan to bring you highlights of the following games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Centreville vs. White Pigeon

East Grand Rapids vs. Holland

East Lansing vs. Portage Central

Edwardsburg vs. Vicksburg

Fowler vs. Holton

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Belding

Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Portland

Grandville vs. Traverse City

Grant vs. Tri County

Hastings vs. Paw Paw

Ithaca vs. Ravenna

Lansing Catholic Central vs. South Haven

Lowell vs. Caledonia

Kalamazoo United vs. Olivet

Mona Shores vs. Forest Hills Central

Muskegon Catholic Central vs. Harrison

Muskegon Oakridge vs. Big Rapids

Portage Northern vs. Battle Creek Lakeview

Reading vs. Mendon

Rockford vs. Hudsonville

Schoolcraft vs. Delton Kellogg

Spring Lake vs. Forest Hills Eastern

St. Joseph vs. Battle Creek Harper Creek

Whitehall vs. Coopersville (6 p.m.)

Even with game attendance limited due to coronavirus mitigation protocols, you can still catch play-by-play coverage of several on MichiganSportsRadio.com each week.

You can also stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Because we’re in the playoffs, there will be more games and more of the Frenzy on Saturday:

Battle Creek Pennfield vs. Marshall (1 p.m.)

Constantine vs. Parchment (1 p.m.)

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Christian (7 p.m.)

Lawton vs. Homer (1 p.m.)

Montague vs. Clare (1 p.m.)

Muskegon vs. Cedar Springs (1 p.m.)

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. North Muskegon (1 p.m.)

Hudsonville Unity Christian, Zeeland West and Coldwater had to forfeit their games this week, effectively ending their seasons, due to coronavirus cases. There have been similar cancellations every week this season.