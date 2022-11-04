GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school football teams will battle it out tonight for district titles.

We’re working to bring you highlights of these games (listed alphabetically by home team):

Portage Northern at East Lansing (District 10)

Mona Shores at Forest Hills Central (District 9)

Berrien Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (District 35)

Unity Christian at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood) (District 26)

Charlotte at Hastings (District 28)

Schoolcraft at Lawton (District 53)

Coopersville at Muskegon (District 19)

Belding at Oakridge (District 34)

Muskegon Catholic Central at Reed City (District 43)

Caledonia at Rockford (District 1)

Zeeland West at St. Joseph (District 20)

Fruitport at Whitehall (District 25)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.