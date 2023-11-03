GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday’s winners earned a high school football division title and moved one step closer to the chance at a state championship.
The Football Frenzy sent crews to these games:
- Beal City beat Muskegon Catholic Central 45-6
- Byron Center beat Caledonia 31-28
- Grand Rapids South Christian beat Forest Hills Eastern 22-14
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Berrien Springs 49-7
- Grand Rapids West Catholic beat Muskegon Oakridge 45-0
- Portland beat Hastings 38-24
- Muskegon beat Mona Shores 42-28
- Niles beat Paw Paw 42-13
- Reed City beat Hart 50-18
- Rockford beat Grandville 49-28
- White Pigeon beat Saugatuck 30-0
- Zeeland West beat Coopersville 46-32
- Big Rapids beat Whitehall 28-27
Winners advance to regional finals next week.