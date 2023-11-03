GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday’s winners earned a high school football division title and moved one step closer to the chance at a state championship.

The Football Frenzy sent crews to these games:

  • Beal City beat Muskegon Catholic Central 45-6
  • Byron Center beat Caledonia 31-28
  • Grand Rapids South Christian beat Forest Hills Eastern 22-14
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Berrien Springs 49-7
  • Grand Rapids West Catholic beat Muskegon Oakridge 45-0
  • Portland beat Hastings 38-24
  • Muskegon beat Mona Shores 42-28
  • Niles beat Paw Paw 42-13
  • Reed City beat Hart 50-18
  • Rockford beat Grandville 49-28
  • White Pigeon beat Saugatuck 30-0
  • Zeeland West beat Coopersville 46-32
  • Big Rapids beat Whitehall 28-27

Winners advance to regional finals next week.