Football Frenzy: Teams aim to clinch state finals spot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win today will send high school football teams to Ford Field.

It’s state semifinals, and our crews are headed out to bring you highlights of these games:

Grand Rapids Catholic Central (12-0) vs. Frankenmuth (12-0) at Mt. Pleasant

Unity Christian (12-0) at Edwardsburg (12-0) at Portage Northern

St. Joseph (8-4) at DeWitt (11-1) at Jenison

Lawton (12-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-1) at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Winners advance to the state finals at Ford Field in Detroit next week.

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State University will take on Lindenwood in a Division 2 playoff.

Tune in to WOOD TV8 for highlights at 6 p.m.