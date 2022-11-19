The football field at Greenville had to be cleared of snow in preparation for a state semifinal. (Nov. 18, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Win today and punch your ticket to Ford Field.

It’s state semifinals in high school football. The Frenzy has teams working to bring you highlights of these games, listed by division:

Division 1: Caledonia vs. Clarkston (at DeWitt)

Division 2: Dexter vs. Forest Hills Central (at Portage)

Division 3: Muskegon vs. DeWitt (at Greenville)

Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Edwardsburg (at Battle Creek Harper Creek)

Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Gladwin (at Ithaca)

Division 6: Grand Rapids West Catholic vs. Clinton (at Coldwater)

Winners advance to state championship games at Ford Field in Detroit next week.

We’ll also have coverage of Davenport at Ferris State in the college football playoffs.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.