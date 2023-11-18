GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Win today, and you earn a trip to Ford Field and a shot at a state title.

The Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights of these state semifinals:

Muskegon vs. East Lansing (1 p.m. at Greenville)

Forest Hills Central vs. Zeeland West (1 p.m. at West Ottawa)

Portland vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (1 p.m. at Forest Hills Eastern)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Frankenmuth (1 p.m. at Ithaca)

Kingsley vs. Reed City (1 p.m. at Cadillac)

North Muskegon vs. Menominee (3 p.m. at Gaylord)

Martin High school is playing Indian River Inland Lakes in the eight-player Division 1 state final at Northern Michigan University, with kickoff at 11 a.m.

In the college ranks, we’re also working to bring you highlights of Ferris State at Grand Valley.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.