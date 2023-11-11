GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win this week puts high school football teams tantalizingly close to a trip to Ford Field and the chance at a state title.
The Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights from these games:
- Davison at Rockford
- Saginaw Heritage at Muskegon
- Zeeland West at Parma Western
- Ovid-Elsie at Constantine
- Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon
- In 8-player football, Martin is visiting Kingston in a state semi-final.
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in. Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.
There were also regional games on Friday. Winners this week advance to state semifinals next week.