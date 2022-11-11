GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football regional titles are on the line tonight.

The Frenzy has crews headed out to bring you highlights of these games (alphabetically by home team):

Hastings at Edwardsburg

East Lansing at Forest Hills Central

Whitehall at Grand Rapids South Christian (at East Kentwood)

Portland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Lasing Catholic at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Lawton at Jackson Lumen Christi

There are more high school football playoff games on Saturday. Frenzy crews are headed to:

Grand Ledge vs. Caledonia

Zeeland West at Muskegon

Millington at Oakridge

In the college ranks, Grand Valley State University plays Davenport.

