GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football regional titles are on the line tonight.

The Football Frenzy have crews headed to these games:

Byron Center at East Lansing

Gaylord at Forest Hills Central

Big Rapids at Grand Rapids South Christian (at Byron Center)

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Bullock Creek at Reed City

We’ll also have crews covering the Grand Rapids Griffins, who are playing the Toronto Marlies, and Western Michigan University hockey, which is taking on St. Cloud State University.

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.

There will be a double dose of the Frenzy week because additional regional matchups are scheduled for Saturday. Winners this week advance to state semifinals next week.