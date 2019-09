EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — East Grand Rapids scored early and often Friday night to get a big win at the WOOD TV8 Week 2 Football Frenzy Tailgate game.

A first half scoring blitz, including an 81-yard touchdown catch by senior Josh Weiss, gave East Grand Rapids (1-1) a 42-7 halftime lead over Forest Hills Northern (0-2). The Pioneers took their foot off the gas a bit in the second half to win 49-13.