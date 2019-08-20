New season brings new head coach at West Catholic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Grand Rapids West Catholic kicks off the new football season next week, a new head coach will be at the helm.

Justin Michalowski is among several new head coaches on West Michigan sidelines. He replaces Joe Hyland.

Michalowksi was an assistant coach at West Catholic for 11 seasons, during which time he worked under Hyland and Dan Rohn. He also played at West Catholic, graduating in 1992.

“Pressure, for sure,” he said of his new job. “But also when you get to coach under people like Dan Rohn and Joe Hyland, you get experience like no other, king of a training. The expectations at West are always high. My job really is to have them (the players) prepared each week. The goal is to have our team set their own goals, so their goals obviously are to play through Thanksgiving, and that puts more pressure on me just to have them prepared each week to have the opportunity.”

The Falcons open the season Aug. 19 on the road versus Berrien Springs. Their first home game isn’t until Sept. 20, when they take on Grand Rapids Christian.

