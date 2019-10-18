Muskegon’s Cameron Martinez handling the hype

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — For the most part, Muskegon head football coach Shane Fairfield has a pretty good read on Cameron Martinez, his starting quarterback.

“The best thing about thirteen (No. 13) is that he is flat lined,” Fairfield said with a hand gesture. “You don’t know if he is upset. You don’t know if he is rattled. You don’t know if he is got it. You don’t know if he doesn’t have it.”

It’s a pretty safe bet he will always have it. So, it seems anyway.

Martinez has racked up nearly 1,500 yards of total offense to go with 21 touchdowns. He is widely considered one of the favorites to win Michigan’s Mr. Football Award, which is given annually to the state’s top player.

“I just try to play my game,” Martinez said. “I try to play within the flow of the game and how everything is going. I try not to do too much.”

Two years ago, Martinez found himself wearing a different jersey. He was a quarterback for Muskegon Catholic Central. He played there his first two years of high school.

“I just felt like I needed a change,” Martinez said. “After my sophomore year, I just thought I could get better. I needed to get better. There was a lot of stuff I needed to correct.”

Although the Big Reds program is known for always being in the hunt for state championships, Fairfield would much rather his kids win off the field.

Martinez is excelling there too. He volunteers with the Kids’ Food Basket program and spends time mentoring youngsters in the Muskegon school system.

“The genuine thing about him is he doesn’t do it because he has to,” Fairfield said. “He will offer it up before someone says ‘hey, can you do this?'”

“It’s always good to give back,” Martinez said. “My mom has emphasized that a lot for me. Do right by the people that have done right by me.”

Martinez is verbally committed to play at Ohio State University next season.

“What I saw a lot in that coaching staff is what I see in this coaching staff,” Martinez said. “Even my stepdad (Muskegon boys basketball coach Keith Guy) just being a basketball coach and the type of energy he brings on the court, and a lot of the stuff he does showed me a lot at Ohio State.”

Before that time comes, No. 13 and his teammates have some unfinished business that continues with Mona Shores Friday night.

“Each week is a chance to get better,” Martinez said. “You can always get better. Doing that will help us achieve our goal and win a state championship.”