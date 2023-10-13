MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Academy has canceled the rest of its varsity football season.

The season could not continue after some students sustained injuries, Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Superintendent Reedell Holmes explained to News 8 Friday. He said the program would not risk more serious injuries if students went back on the field too soon.

Muskegon Heights did not field a junior varsity team this season.

Holmes said there has been less interest in football among students in recent years, but also said the school has several seventh and eighth graders who are eager to play once they are old enough.

Muskegon Heights was scheduled to play Flint Beecher Friday night. That game was forfeited in favor of Beecher.

Fennville High School canceled its varsity football season in September, also citing injuries. Hartford High School did the same in August, saying it didn’t have enough juniors and seniors to field a team.