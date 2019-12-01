Muskegon falls in Division 3 state final

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a promising start to Saturday night’s Division 3 state title game for the Muskegon football team.

The Big Reds scored the first touchdown of the game. However, it went downhill from there in a stunning 30-7 loss to River Rouge at Ford Field.

After senior quarterback Cameron Martinez’s three-yard touchdown run gave the Big Reds an early 7-0, the Panthers scored 30 unanswered points en route to the program’s first state championship.

Muskegon’s bid for a perfect season ended in disappointment as River Rouge held the Big Reds’ high-scoring offense to only 180 total yards and kept them scoreless in the last three quarters.

Muskegon (13-1) finishes as the state runner-up for the sixth time in the last eight years. The Big Reds won a state title in 2017.

The Ohio State-bound Martinez, who was recently named Michigan High School Player of the Year, rushed for 108 yards on 34 carries. He was sacked five times.

River Rouge rushed for 285 yards and was led by Mareyohn Hrabowski, who rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Muskegon has won 13 or more games in three straight seasons.

