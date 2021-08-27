Muskegon dominates in win over East Kentwood

The Muskegon Big Reds celebrate after senior quarterback Myles Walton scores on a 94-yard scramble. The Big Reds beat East Kentwood 47-7 (Aug. 27, 2021)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than four minutes into the first quarter, Muskegon Big Reds’ Senior Quarterback Myles Walton scored the game’s first touchdown from the East Kentwood 3-yard-line.

Before the Falcons knew it, it was 27-0 at the end of the 1st Quarter.

The Big Reds (1-0) dominated East Kentwood (0-1) in their first game of the season, winning the game 47-7. The Falcons’ only score of the game came in the 4th Quarter, a pass from sophomore QB Casey Joppie to senior wide receiver Reggie Brown.

East Kentwood’s on the board! Joppie’s pass complete to Reggie Brown. Extra point is good, Muskegon leads East Kentwood 40-7 #frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/lenDJi4CGf — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) August 28, 2021

Walton scored three of the games first five touchdowns, punctuated by a 94-yard scramble in the 2nd quarter.

Touchdown Big Reds!! Walton with a 94 yard scramble. Extra point is good, Muskegon leads East Kentwood 34-0 with 5:55 left in the 1st half #frenzy8 pic.twitter.com/ZK3XpHBqQ8 — Aaron Jordan (@aaronjordantv8) August 27, 2021

“This is not an easy defense to go against,” Muskegon Head Coach Shane Fairfield said after the game. “But (Walton’s) four-year experience came through tonight. You can just see he’s a very seasoned guy and he made big plays and put the ball where it needed to be.”

Despite it being an away game, Fairfield said he was excited to have a full crowd and student section back in the stands.

“The student section was awesome, I missed that,” he said. “That’s what high school football and community’s all about.”

The Big Reds take on Detroit Cass Tech at home Sept. 3.

“The state said I could play with 15, so I’ve got that figured out,” Fairfield joked. “We’ll put the work in, I’m going to Detroit tomorrow to watch them, and I’m sure on the way back home I’ll be scratching my head trying to figure it out how to get it done.

“But the heartbeats in those kids chests,” he added, pointing to the Muskegon players, “I’ll take that team.”

East Kentwood plays Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice Sept. 3. They won their first game against Macomb Dakota 35-21.