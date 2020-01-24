Munger may share Rockford stadium’s name

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are in the works to rename Rockford High School’s stadium in honor of the longtime football coach who recently retired.

Superintendent Michael Shibler says that at school board’s Monday meeting, he will propose changing the name of Ted Carlson Memorial Stadium to Carlson-Munger Stadium.

Ralph Munger became the head coach at Rockford in 1992 and held the job until last year, when he retired in the wake of health problems. During his 28 years heading up the program, he recorded 335 wins and earned three state championships. He also previously coached softball and taught at Rockford.

“Numbers aside, Coach Munger instilled a sense of responsibility and pride in the student-athletes whose lives he touched,” Shibler said in a statement.

Carlson, for whom the stadium was named in 1991, was a school board trustee and big fan of Rockford sports.

Shibler said both men exemplified ‘Ram Pride,’ which is why he is suggesting the stadium honor them both.