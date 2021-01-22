Montague takes off in 2nd half to win state championship

Montague beat Clinton at Ford Field in Detroit on Jan. 22, 2021, to win the Division 6 state title.

DETROIT (WOOD) — The second time was the charm for the Montague football team.

After falling in last year’s state title game, the Mustangs redeemed themselves Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.

Montague used a big second half to pull away from Clinton and earn an impressive 40-14 win in the MHSAA Division 6 championship game.

The Wildcats lost to Jackson Lumen Christi 42-28 in the finals a year ago.

It’s the program’s third state crown under head coach Pat Collins after winning back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009.

The Wildcats, who ended a perfect 12-0, held a slim 19-14 lead at the half before out-scoring Clinton 21-0 in the second half.

Senior quarterback Drew Collins accounted for five touchdowns in the victory. He completed 15-of-19 passes for 244 yards and tossed three touchdowns, while adding a pair of touchdown runs, 9 and 23 yards, in the second half.

Collins rushed for 51 yards on eight carries, while Dylan Everett carried the ball nine carries for 52 yards and had a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Montague wide receiver Samuel Smith had five catches 96 yards and three touchdowns, while teammate Tugg Nichols also recorded five catches for 89 yards.