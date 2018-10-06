Football Frenzy

Montague scores on last-second play to steal win

Posted: Oct 05, 2018 10:55 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 05, 2018 11:29 PM EDT

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A second-half offensive outburst, a last-second touchdown and a gutsy play-calling decision led to Montague stealing a 25-24 victory from Oakridge High School. 

Montague marched down the field during the game’s final moments thanks to some big plays and two pass interference calls, setting up a last-second touchdown pass to make the score 24-23. 

Rather than kicking an extra point to tie the game, the Wildcats went for the two-point conversion and converted to win a share of the West Michigan Conference Championship in dramatic fashion. 

After heading into halftime tied at 3-3, both teams came out firing in the third quarter. 

Montague started the touchdown scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run by quarterback Drew Collins to give the Wildcats a 10-3 lead. 

Oakridge responded in a big way, scoring 21 unanswered points, capped off by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Koleman Wall to Jaxon Fri to extend the Eagles’ lead to 24-10. 

The second-half fireworks continued during Montague’s ensuing drive, scoring on an 80-yard touchdown pass.  

