Montague scores on last-second play to steal win

Montague scores on a two-point coversion to beat Muskegon Oakridge on Oct. 5, 2018.

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A second-half offensive outburst, a last-second touchdown and a gutsy play-calling decision led to Montague stealing a 25-24 victory from Oakridge High School.

Montague marched down the field during the game’s final moments thanks to some big plays and two pass interference calls, setting up a last-second touchdown pass to make the score 24-23.

Rather than kicking an extra point to tie the game, the Wildcats went for the two-point conversion and converted to win a share of the West Michigan Conference Championship in dramatic fashion.

After heading into halftime tied at 3-3, both teams came out firing in the third quarter.

Montague started the touchdown scoring with a 54-yard touchdown run by quarterback Drew Collins to give the Wildcats a 10-3 lead.

Oakridge responded in a big way, scoring 21 unanswered points, capped off by a 34-yard touchdown pass from Koleman Wall to Jaxon Fri to extend the Eagles’ lead to 24-10.

The second-half fireworks continued during Montague’s ensuing drive, scoring on an 80-yard touchdown pass.