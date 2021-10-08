Mona Shores HS Interact Club promotes community service

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A quick glance to the left or right will reveal who is suffering but some people in despair don’t always get the services they so desperately need.

This is why some Mona Shores High School students decided to lend a hand. Senior Ana Ivanov said she fueled her passion to give by joining Interact Club.

“I’m passionate about service,” said Ivanov. “I grew up in a church, so that’s something that has been very ingrained into my life.”

Interact Club is an extension of the Rotary Club, a service organization whose members fight hunger, improve health and provide education among other resources.

The club even partnered with Goodwill last year to donate children’s books to Muskegon Area Intermediate School District’s Read early. Read often. initiative. It seeks to improve child literacy rates in West Michigan.

“We did a big project last year, Hometown Heroes,” said Ivanov. “We decorated bags for people who are essential workers, nurses and healthcare workers.”

The club also works to clean beaches, which is a passion project for junior Kyan Bohn.

“I would rather do service projects and then struggle with my schoolwork than to just have an easy school life,” said Bohn.

The two students take pride in Interact Club because it gives them something to believe in, something that benefits their community.

“(It gives me) that feeling of knowing I did something and there are people who are going to be proud of this,” said Bohn.

For Ivanov, it’s personal, which is why she calls on other classmates to be a part of something greater than themselves.

“If you feel like you want to make an impact on the world, this is definitely the club to join,” said Ivanov.