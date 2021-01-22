Mona Shores holds off De La Salle to win 2nd straight state title

The Mona Shores Sailors pose for photos at Ford Field on Jan. 22, 2021, after winning their second straight state title.

DETROIT (WOOD) — Everything came up roses for the Mona Shores football team.

Senior Brady Rose helped the Sailors win their second straight state title Friday with a 25-19 win over Warren De La Salle in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.

Rose rushed for 154 yards on 22 carries and scored twice to lead Mona Shores, which finished the season unbeaten at 12-0. The 5-foot-7 Ferris State commit also had eight tackles and a blocked extra point.

Mona Shores avenged two previous state finals’ losses to the Pilots (7-5) in 2014 and 2018.

The Sailors defeated Detroit Martin Luther King 35-26 in last year’s final.

Mona Shores led 13-0 after Rose scored on a 12-yard run in the first quarter and Elijah Johnson added a 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Sailors’ defense held the Pilots scoreless in the first half.

“Defense wins championships, and they came to play,” Rose said. “They held them in the first half and all props to our defense.”

Keondre Pierce scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 19-7, however, De La Salle’s J.C. Ford scampered 52 yards for his second touchdown of the day to trim the deficit to 19-13.

Rose sealed the win on a 4-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes remaining in the game. The score put the Sailors ahead 25-13.

Johnson had 14 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, while Keondre Pierce rushed for 36 yards.