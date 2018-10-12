Football Frenzy

Mona Shores' Dent stands out on and off the field

Posted: Oct 12, 2018

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 03:09 PM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — When Sincere Dent gets the, football he's not just looking to score a touchdown. 

"More than likely, I run to contact," said the Mona Shores senior running back. "I'm not scared of contact."

You can't blame his opponents if they are scared. When No. 44 is barreling down the field, he's a load to bring down. Many times, his run doesn't finish until another touchdown is on the scoreboard.

"It'd be easy for him to have a big head," said Sailors head coach Matt Koziak. "He doesn't."

"The defense shifts. They assume I'm going one way," added Dent. "It's like ‘whatever, you still have to stop me.’"

Don't mistake his confidence for cockiness. Dent is as humble as they come.

"He's just one of those kids where his actions speak for themselves," said Koziak. “He doesn't have to talk about it. He just does it.”

Dent has piled up over 1,000 yards of total offense while scoring 16 touchdowns in just six games this year. 

Dent's example reaches far past a pylon on Friday night. When he's at home, he is busy helping his mother and being an excellent role model for his younger sisters, Kimora and Sammiyyah Lang.

"I always try to be the light or the happiness in the family," said Dent. "She's (mom) my rock and I love her."

Whether it's football or home, Dent finds his inspiration from the people around him.

"For me and my family it's all about family. It's about sticking together when times are rough and leaning on each other," said Dent. " I get that same sense when I'm here at football and then I go home and it's just family and I just love it."

