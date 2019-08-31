Mona Shores defeats East Kentwood 28-7

MONA SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores running back Tre’Shawn Hatcher scored two touchdowns within minutes of each other in the opening quarter.

East Kentwood failed to score in the first half.

In the end, Hatcher’s touchdowns would prove to be enough in the Sailors 28-7 victory over EK on Friday night.

East Kentwood got a pair of interceptions in the game, which held it to 15-0 heading into the third quarter.

Mona Shores would score another touchdown, this one from tailback Khyree Hamel, with 4:43 left in the third. It made it 21-0 Sailors.

Then the Falcons showed some life. Wide receiver William Berris, who also had an interception on defense, caught a pass for a touchdown between two Sailor defenders in the back of the end zone. It trimmed the deficit to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Mona Shores responded with a dagger of a drive. Quarterback Brady Rose capped it off on an option-read touchdown scamper untouched across the goal line. That made it 28-7 with less than five minutes to play.

The Sailors next opponent will be the Central Wolves on Sept. 6, while EK will take on Grand Ledge the same day. Both will kick off at 7 p.m.