MHSAA sets matchups for first round of playoffs

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced which teams will meet in the first round of high school football playoffs.

The pairings were released on MHSAA’s website Sunday. All the games will eb played Friday or Saturday but details for some are still being worked out.

Here is a look at West Michigan teams’ matchups:

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

District 1

  • Holland West Ottawa at Rockford
  • East Kentwood at Hudsonville
  • Grand Haven at Grandville
  • Grand Rapids Union at Traverse City West

District 2

  • Ann Arbor Huron at Kalamazoo Central
  • Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Grand Ledge

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

District 2

  • Wyoming at Muskegon Mona Shores
  • Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
  • Caledonia at Jenison
  • Lowell at Byron Center

District 2

  • Jackson at Portage Central
  • Battle Creek Central at Portage Northern
  • Okemos at Battle Creek Lakeview

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

District 1

  • Greenville at Muskegon
  • Petoskey at Cedar Springs
  • Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Marquette

District 2

  • Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Zeeland West
  • Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
  • Holland at Zeeland East
  • Grand Rapids Northview at East Grand Rapids

REGION 2

District 1

  • Richland Gull Lake at St Joseph
  • Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek
  • Niles at Stevensville Lakeshore

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

District 2

  • Fremont at Spring Lake
  • Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Allendale
  • Fruitport at Whitehall
  • Coopersville at Sparta

REGION 2

District 1

  • Holland Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian
  • Hamilton at Wyoming Godwin Heights
  • Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids South Christian
  • Wayland at Grand Rapids Christian

District 2

  • Plainwell at Vicksburg
  • Three Rivers at Hastings
  • Otsego at Paw Paw
  • Edwardsburg – BYE

REGION 3

District 1

  • Eaton Rapids at Battle Creek Pennfield
  • Marshall at Flint Powers Catholic

DIVISION 5

REGION 2

District 1

  • Howard City Tri County at Central Montcalm
  • Grant at Muskegon Orchard View
  • Remus Chippewa Hills at Muskegon Oakridge
  • Newaygo at Big Rapids

District 2

  • Belding at Hopkins
  • Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic
  • Lake Odessa Lakewood at Portland
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central – BYE

REGION 3

District 1

  • Berrien Springs at Lansing Catholic
  • South Haven at Dowagiac
  • Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

DIVISION 6

REGION 2

District 1

  • Shelby at Muskegon Catholic Central
  • Hart at Montague
  • Kent City at Clare

REGION 3

District 1

  • Fennville at Buchanan
  • Comstock at Niles Brandywine
  • Watervliet at Constantine
  • Parchment at Coloma

DIVISION 7

REGION 2

District 1

  • Lakeview at Ithaca
  • Morley Stanwood at Ravenna
  • Hesperia at Pewamo-Westphalia
  • Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at North Muskegon

REGION 4

District 1

  • Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft
  • Delton Kellogg at Bronson
  • Hartford at Lawton
  • Union City at Homer

DIVISION 8

REGION 2

District 1

  • White Cloud at Holton
  • Saranac at Potterville

REGION 3

District 1

  • Saugatuck at White Pigeon
  • Decatur at Reading
  • Cassopolis at Mendon
  • Centreville – BYE

Because of the shortened season due to coronavirus, every team automatically made the postseason. Allegan, Mattawa and Wyoming Lee all opted out of the playoffs.

8-PLAYER

DIVISION 1

REGION 4

  • Athens at Martin
  • Gobles at Lawrence

DIVISION 2

REGION 4

  • North Adams-Jerome at Portland St. Patrick
  • Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Burr Oak
  • Climax-Scotts at Colon

