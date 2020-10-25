MHSAA sets matchups for first round of playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced which teams will meet in the first round of high school football playoffs.

The pairings were released on MHSAA’s website Sunday. All the games will eb played Friday or Saturday but details for some are still being worked out.

Here is a look at West Michigan teams’ matchups:

DIVISION 1

REGION 1

District 1

Holland West Ottawa at Rockford

East Kentwood at Hudsonville

Grand Haven at Grandville

Grand Rapids Union at Traverse City West

District 2

Ann Arbor Huron at Kalamazoo Central

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Grand Ledge

DIVISION 2

REGION 1

District 2

Wyoming at Muskegon Mona Shores

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Caledonia at Jenison

Lowell at Byron Center

District 2

Jackson at Portage Central

Battle Creek Central at Portage Northern

Okemos at Battle Creek Lakeview

DIVISION 3

REGION 1

District 1

Greenville at Muskegon

Petoskey at Cedar Springs

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Marquette

District 2

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Zeeland West

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Holland at Zeeland East

Grand Rapids Northview at East Grand Rapids

REGION 2

District 1

Richland Gull Lake at St Joseph

Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Niles at Stevensville Lakeshore

DIVISION 4

REGION 1

District 2

Fremont at Spring Lake

Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Allendale

Fruitport at Whitehall

Coopersville at Sparta

REGION 2

District 1

Holland Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Hamilton at Wyoming Godwin Heights

Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids South Christian

Wayland at Grand Rapids Christian

District 2

Plainwell at Vicksburg

Three Rivers at Hastings

Otsego at Paw Paw

Edwardsburg – BYE

REGION 3

District 1

Eaton Rapids at Battle Creek Pennfield

Marshall at Flint Powers Catholic

DIVISION 5

REGION 2

District 1

Howard City Tri County at Central Montcalm

Grant at Muskegon Orchard View

Remus Chippewa Hills at Muskegon Oakridge

Newaygo at Big Rapids

District 2

Belding at Hopkins

Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Portland

Grand Rapids Catholic Central – BYE

REGION 3

District 1

Berrien Springs at Lansing Catholic

South Haven at Dowagiac

Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

DIVISION 6

REGION 2

District 1

Shelby at Muskegon Catholic Central

Hart at Montague

Kent City at Clare

REGION 3

District 1

Fennville at Buchanan

Comstock at Niles Brandywine

Watervliet at Constantine

Parchment at Coloma

DIVISION 7

REGION 2

District 1

Lakeview at Ithaca

Morley Stanwood at Ravenna

Hesperia at Pewamo-Westphalia

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at North Muskegon

REGION 4

District 1

Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft

Delton Kellogg at Bronson

Hartford at Lawton

Union City at Homer

DIVISION 8

REGION 2

District 1

White Cloud at Holton

Saranac at Potterville

REGION 3

District 1

Saugatuck at White Pigeon

Decatur at Reading

Cassopolis at Mendon

Centreville – BYE

Because of the shortened season due to coronavirus, every team automatically made the postseason. Allegan, Mattawa and Wyoming Lee all opted out of the playoffs.

8-PLAYER

DIVISION 1

REGION 4

Athens at Martin

Gobles at Lawrence

DIVISION 2

REGION 4