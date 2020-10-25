MHSAA sets matchups for first round of playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced which teams will meet in the first round of high school football playoffs.
The pairings were released on MHSAA’s website Sunday. All the games will eb played Friday or Saturday but details for some are still being worked out.
Here is a look at West Michigan teams’ matchups:
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
District 1
- Holland West Ottawa at Rockford
- East Kentwood at Hudsonville
- Grand Haven at Grandville
- Grand Rapids Union at Traverse City West
District 2
- Ann Arbor Huron at Kalamazoo Central
- Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Grand Ledge
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
District 2
- Wyoming at Muskegon Mona Shores
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
- Caledonia at Jenison
- Lowell at Byron Center
District 2
- Jackson at Portage Central
- Battle Creek Central at Portage Northern
- Okemos at Battle Creek Lakeview
DIVISION 3
REGION 1
District 1
- Greenville at Muskegon
- Petoskey at Cedar Springs
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer at Marquette
District 2
- Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills at Zeeland West
- Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
- Holland at Zeeland East
- Grand Rapids Northview at East Grand Rapids
REGION 2
District 1
- Richland Gull Lake at St Joseph
- Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek
- Niles at Stevensville Lakeshore
DIVISION 4
REGION 1
District 2
- Fremont at Spring Lake
- Ada Forest Hills Eastern at Allendale
- Fruitport at Whitehall
- Coopersville at Sparta
REGION 2
District 1
- Holland Christian at Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Hamilton at Wyoming Godwin Heights
- Wyoming Kelloggsville at Grand Rapids South Christian
- Wayland at Grand Rapids Christian
District 2
- Plainwell at Vicksburg
- Three Rivers at Hastings
- Otsego at Paw Paw
- Edwardsburg – BYE
REGION 3
District 1
- Eaton Rapids at Battle Creek Pennfield
- Marshall at Flint Powers Catholic
DIVISION 5
REGION 2
District 1
- Howard City Tri County at Central Montcalm
- Grant at Muskegon Orchard View
- Remus Chippewa Hills at Muskegon Oakridge
- Newaygo at Big Rapids
District 2
- Belding at Hopkins
- Comstock Park at Grand Rapids West Catholic
- Lake Odessa Lakewood at Portland
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central – BYE
REGION 3
District 1
- Berrien Springs at Lansing Catholic
- South Haven at Dowagiac
- Benton Harbor at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
DIVISION 6
REGION 2
District 1
- Shelby at Muskegon Catholic Central
- Hart at Montague
- Kent City at Clare
REGION 3
District 1
- Fennville at Buchanan
- Comstock at Niles Brandywine
- Watervliet at Constantine
- Parchment at Coloma
DIVISION 7
REGION 2
District 1
- Lakeview at Ithaca
- Morley Stanwood at Ravenna
- Hesperia at Pewamo-Westphalia
- Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at North Muskegon
REGION 4
District 1
- Galesburg-Augusta at Schoolcraft
- Delton Kellogg at Bronson
- Hartford at Lawton
- Union City at Homer
DIVISION 8
REGION 2
District 1
- White Cloud at Holton
- Saranac at Potterville
REGION 3
District 1
- Saugatuck at White Pigeon
- Decatur at Reading
- Cassopolis at Mendon
- Centreville – BYE
Because of the shortened season due to coronavirus, every team automatically made the postseason. Allegan, Mattawa and Wyoming Lee all opted out of the playoffs.
8-PLAYER
DIVISION 1
REGION 4
- Athens at Martin
- Gobles at Lawrence
DIVISION 2
REGION 4
- North Adams-Jerome at Portland St. Patrick
- Wyoming Tri-unity Christian at Burr Oak
- Climax-Scotts at Colon