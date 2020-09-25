MHSAA lays out football playoff format

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association on Friday broke down what playoffs will look like in an unusual season that started late.

Every 11-player team that’s playing is automatically in the playoffs. The playoff field will include 512 teams; because there are only 507 teams, five teams will get first-round byes.

There will be three district rounds, regional finals, semifinals and finals. Finals will be played Dec. 4 through Dec. 6.

Already divided up by division, teams will be seeded 1-8 based on a point average and the teams with the highest averages will host districts and regionals.

There will be 64 teams in the 8-player field. With 78 teams total, five will not make the playoffs but will still be allowed to schedule one extra game against another non-qualifier.

There will be three regional rounds, semifinals and finals. Finals are scheduled for Nov. 27 and 28.

