MHSAA announces first-round playoff games

The Michigan High School Athletic Association has announced which teams will meet in the first round of the high school football playoffs.

Here is a look at West Michigan teams’ matchups:

Division 1 – Region 1 – District 1

Grand Ledge (5-4) at Rockford (9-0)

Traverse City West (6-3) at Grandville (6-3)

Division 2 – Region 1 – District 2

Byron Center (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1)

Mona Shores (7-2) at FH Central (8-1)

Division 2 – Region 2 – District 1

Dexter (5-4) at BC Lakeview (6-3)

Jackson (5-4) at Portage Central (7-2)

Division 3 – Region 1 – District 1

Ionia (5-4) at DeWitt (8-1)

Region 1 – District 2

Lowell (4-5) at Muskegon (8-1)

Coopersville (6-3) at Cedar Springs (7-2)

Region 2 – District 1

Zeeland East (5-4) at Stevensville Lakeshore (6-3)

St. Joseph (5-4) at Zeeland West (6-2)

Region 2 – District 2

Richland Gull Lake (5-4) at BC Harper Creek (6-3)

Mattawan (4-5) at Parma Western (6-3)

Division 4 – Region 1 – District 1

Fruitport (4-5) at Cadillac (7-2)

Whitehall (7-2) at Sparta (7-2)

Region 1 – District 2

FH Eastern (5-4) at Unity Christian (9-0)

Spring Lake (6-3) at GR Christian (6-3)

Region 2 – District 1

Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (8-1)

GR South Christian (6-3) at Plainwell (6-3)

Region 2 – District 2

Paw Paw (5-4) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Three Rivers (5-4) at Vicksburg (8-1)

Division 5 – Region 2 – District 1

Grant (4-5) at Howard City Tri County (8-1)

Big Rapids (5-4) at Muskegon Oakridge (7-2)

Region 2 – District 2

Belding (5-4) at GR Catholic Central (9-0)

Comstock Park (9-0) at GR West Catholic (8-1)

Region 3 – District 1

Parchment (6-3) at Berrien Springs (9-0)

South Haven (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (6-3)

Region 3 – District 2

Hopkins (5-4) at Portland (7-2)

Division 6 – Region 2 – District 1

Manistee (5-4) at Reed City (8-1)

Central Montcalm (5-4) at Montague (6-3)

Region 3 – District 1

Watervliet (5-4) at Constantine (9-0)

Division 7 – Region 2 – District 1

Ithaca (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

Region 3 – District 1

Delton Kellogg (5-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (8-1)

North Muskegon (4-5) at Ravenna (6-3)

Division 8 – Region 1 – District 2

White Cloud (4-5) at Carson City-Crystal (8-1)

Holton (5-4) at Muskegon Heights (5-4)

Region 3 – District 1

Decatur (4-5) at White Pigeon (8-1)

Saugatuck (5-4) at Cassopolis (5-4)

Region 3 – District 2

Centreville (7-2) at Addison (8-1)

8-Man Division 1

Region 3 – Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (9-0)

Lawrence (7-2) at Mendon (7-2)

8-Man Division 2

Colon (8-1) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)