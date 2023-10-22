GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pairings for high school football playoffs this year were released by MHSAA Sunday, including several local matchups in the first round.
The list of West Michigan matchups is below:
DIVISION 1
Region 1, District 1
- Holland West Ottawa (4-5) at Rockford (9-0)
- Hudsonville (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)
DIVISION 2
Region 1, District 2
- Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)
- Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (7-2) at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-3)
Region 2, District 1
- Byron Center (8-1) at Portage Central (8-1)
- Portage Northern (8-1) at Caledonia (7-2)
DIVISION 3
Region 1, District 2
- Grand Rapids Northview (4-5) at Mount Pleasant (8-1)
- Lowell (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hill Central (8-1)
Region 2, District 1
- Coopersville (7-2) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)
- Zeeland East (6-3) at Zeeland West (6-3)
Region 2, District 2
- Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) at Parma Western (8-1)
- Stevensville Lakeshore (5-4) at St. Joseph (6-3)
DIVISION 4
Region 1, District 1
- Allendale (6-3) at Whitehall (9-0)
- Big Rapids (8-1) at Spring Lake (7-2)
Region 1, District 2
- Ionia (5-4) at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)
- Wayland (6-3) at Grand Rapids South Christian (6-3)
Region 2, District 1
- Vicksburg (4-5) at Niles (8-1)
- Edwardsburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)
Region 2, District 2
- Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)
- Lansing Sexton (8-1) at Portland (9-0)
DIVISION 5
Region 1, District 1
- Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Kingsford (8-1)
Region 2, District 1
- Comstock Park (5-4) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-0)
- Muskegon Oakridge (6-3) at Belding (8-1)
Region 2, District 2
- Benton Harbor (4-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)
- Berrien Springs (5-3) at South Haven (6-3)
DIVISION 6
Region 2, District 1
- Montague (4-5) at Reed City (6-3)
- Kent City (7-2) at Hart (8-1)
Region 3, District 1
- Olivet (3-6) at Constantine (8-1)
- Buchanan (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4)
DIVISION 7
Region 2, District 1
- Union City (6-3) at North Muskegon (9-0)
- Schoolcraft (7-2) at Lawton (8-1)
DIVISION 8
Region 1, District 2
- Muskegon Catholic Central (5-4) at Evart (7-2)
Region 3, District 1
- Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)
- Centreville (5-4) at White Pigeon (9-0)
8-PLAYER DIVISION 1
Region 4
- Mendon Hornets (7-2) at Gobels Tigers (7-2)