GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Pairings for high school football playoffs this year were released by MHSAA Sunday, including several local matchups in the first round.

The list of West Michigan matchups is below:

DIVISION 1

Region 1, District 1

Holland West Ottawa (4-5) at Rockford (9-0)

Hudsonville (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

DIVISION 2

Region 1, District 2

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2)

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (7-2) at Muskegon Mona Shores (6-3)

Region 2, District 1

Byron Center (8-1) at Portage Central (8-1)

Portage Northern (8-1) at Caledonia (7-2)

DIVISION 3

Region 1, District 2

Grand Rapids Northview (4-5) at Mount Pleasant (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Grand Rapids Forest Hill Central (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

Coopersville (7-2) at East Grand Rapids (7-2)

Zeeland East (6-3) at Zeeland West (6-3)

Region 2, District 2

Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) at Parma Western (8-1)

Stevensville Lakeshore (5-4) at St. Joseph (6-3)

DIVISION 4

Region 1, District 1

Allendale (6-3) at Whitehall (9-0)

Big Rapids (8-1) at Spring Lake (7-2)

Region 1, District 2

Ionia (5-4) at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (7-2)

Wayland (6-3) at Grand Rapids South Christian (6-3)

Region 2, District 1

Vicksburg (4-5) at Niles (8-1)

Edwardsburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Region 2, District 2

Charlotte (6-3) at Hastings (7-2)

Lansing Sexton (8-1) at Portland (9-0)

DIVISION 5

Region 1, District 1

Howard City Tri County (7-2) at Kingsford (8-1)

Region 2, District 1

Comstock Park (5-4) at Grand Rapids West Catholic (9-0)

Muskegon Oakridge (6-3) at Belding (8-1)

Region 2, District 2

Benton Harbor (4-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1)

Berrien Springs (5-3) at South Haven (6-3)

DIVISION 6

Region 2, District 1

Montague (4-5) at Reed City (6-3)

Kent City (7-2) at Hart (8-1)

Region 3, District 1

Olivet (3-6) at Constantine (8-1)

Buchanan (6-3) at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (5-4)

DIVISION 7

Region 2, District 1

Union City (6-3) at North Muskegon (9-0)

Schoolcraft (7-2) at Lawton (8-1)

DIVISION 8

Region 1, District 2

Muskegon Catholic Central (5-4) at Evart (7-2)

Region 3, District 1

Saranac (5-4) at Saugatuck (7-2)

Centreville (5-4) at White Pigeon (9-0)

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

Region 4