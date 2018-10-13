Martinez runs for 6 TDs in Muskegon win

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon clinched a conference title behind six touchdowns from quarterback Cameron Martinez in a high-scoring game against Mona Shores Friday night.

The Big Reds won the O-K Black with a 55-35 victory over the second-ranked team in Division II.

Muskegon pulled ahead early after rushing touchdowns by Martinez from 3 and 74 yards out to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Mona Shores responded with a short touchdown run by Sincere Dent to bring the score to 14-7.

Muskegon would immediately respond on the ensuing drive on a 70-yard touchdown run by Hyrosha Wilson, increasing the Big Red’s lead to 21-7. Special teams continued the run for Muskegon by blocking a punt to set up another touchdown run by Martinez.

Mona Shores started to turn things around when it stuffed an attempted fake punt on fourth down and cashed in on a trick play for a touchdown pass from receiver James Gilbert. The score was 28-21 going into halftime.

The shootout would continue in the second half after Muskegon got a defensive stop on Mona Shore’s opening drive. Martinez added his fourth touchdown run on the night with a 35-yard scamper to extend the lead to 34-21.

Mona Shores responded with a touchdown before Cameron Martinez ran in his fifth touchdown to make it 41-28 late in the third quarter. The two teams went back-and-forth with another pair of scores before the Big Reds pulled away with the win.