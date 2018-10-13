Football Frenzy

Martinez runs for 6 TDs in Muskegon win

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 10:50 PM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon clinched a conference title behind six touchdowns from quarterback Cameron Martinez in a high-scoring game against Mona Shores Friday night. 

The Big Reds won the O-K Black with a 55-35 victory over the second-ranked team in Division II. 

Muskegon pulled ahead early after rushing touchdowns by Martinez from 3 and 74 yards out to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.  

Mona Shores responded with a short touchdown run by Sincere Dent to bring the score to 14-7. 

Muskegon would immediately respond on the ensuing drive on a 70-yard touchdown run by Hyrosha Wilson, increasing the Big Red’s lead to 21-7. Special teams continued the run for Muskegon by blocking a punt to set up another touchdown run by Martinez. 

Mona Shores started to turn things around when it stuffed an attempted fake punt on fourth down and cashed in on a trick play for a touchdown pass from receiver James Gilbert. The score was 28-21 going into halftime. 

The shootout would continue in the second half after Muskegon got a defensive stop on Mona Shore’s opening drive. Martinez added his fourth touchdown run on the night with a 35-yard scamper to extend the lead to 34-21. 

Mona Shores responded with a touchdown before Cameron Martinez ran in his fifth touchdown to make it 41-28 late in the third quarter. The two teams went back-and-forth with another pair of scores before the Big Reds pulled away with the win. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer

Photo Galleries
Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Sands Park in Ferrysburg

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Couture for a Cure