Longtime Rockford football head coach retires

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — The coach at the helm of Rockford’s football program for nearly three decades is retiring.

In an email sent Friday morning, Rockford Superintendent Dr. Mike Shibler announced Ralph Munger is stepping down after 28 seasons.

“Coach Munger holds a total career record of 335-109, and led the Rams to three Division I state titles, 25 consecutive playoff years, and six undefeated regular seasons. Many players went on to play at the collegiate level, with four going on to play in the National Football League,” the note read in part.

Shibler hired Munger in 1992 to lead the program. He was inducted into the Rockford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2002.

Munger has also coached softball and taught for Rockford Public Schools from 1992 to 2010, according to the release.

A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News 8 will have a crew there to learn more about the retirement.