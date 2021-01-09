Football Frenzy returns with regional matchups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football is back.
High school playoffs resume Saturday with regional finals, and that means the Frenzy is getting back to work.
The Frenzy will air at 6:30 p.m. We’re working to bring you highlights of these games:
- Forest Hills Eastern at Cadillac (1 p.m.)
- Sand Creek at Centreville (4:30 p.m. Portage Central High School)
- Michigan Center at Constantine (2 p.m. at Gull Lake High School)
- Grand Rapids South Christian at Edwardsburg (7 p.m.)
- Muskegon Mona Shores at East Lansing (1 p.m.)
- Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Noon)
- Montrose at Montague (1 p.m.)
- East Grand Rapids at Muskegon (1 p.m.)
- Saline at Rockford (1 p.m.)
- Jackson Lumen Christi at Schoolcraft (11 a.m. at Portage Central High School)
- Carson City-Crystal at Ubly (2 p.m.)
Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy at 6:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.