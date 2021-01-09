Football Frenzy returns with regional matchups

Football Frenzy

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic football frenzy graphic 2018 _1533869302433.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football is back.

High school playoffs resume Saturday with regional finals, and that means the Frenzy is getting back to work.

The Frenzy will air at 6:30 p.m. We’re working to bring you highlights of these games:

  • Forest Hills Eastern at Cadillac (1 p.m.)
  • Sand Creek at Centreville (4:30 p.m. Portage Central High School)
  • Michigan Center at Constantine (2 p.m. at Gull Lake High School)
  • Grand Rapids South Christian at Edwardsburg (7 p.m.)
  • Muskegon Mona Shores at East Lansing (1 p.m.)
  • Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Noon)
  • Montrose at Montague (1 p.m.)
  • East Grand Rapids at Muskegon (1 p.m.)
  • Saline at Rockford (1 p.m.)
  • Jackson Lumen Christi at Schoolcraft (11 a.m. at Portage Central High School)
  • Carson City-Crystal at Ubly (2 p.m.)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy at 6:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!