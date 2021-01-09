Football Frenzy returns with regional matchups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Football is back.

High school playoffs resume Saturday with regional finals, and that means the Frenzy is getting back to work.

The Frenzy will air at 6:30 p.m. We’re working to bring you highlights of these games:

Forest Hills Eastern at Cadillac (1 p.m.)

Sand Creek at Centreville (4:30 p.m. Portage Central High School)

Michigan Center at Constantine (2 p.m. at Gull Lake High School)

Grand Rapids South Christian at Edwardsburg (7 p.m.)

Muskegon Mona Shores at East Lansing (1 p.m.)

Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Noon)

Montrose at Montague (1 p.m.)

East Grand Rapids at Muskegon (1 p.m.)

Saline at Rockford (1 p.m.)

Jackson Lumen Christi at Schoolcraft (11 a.m. at Portage Central High School)

Carson City-Crystal at Ubly (2 p.m.)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy at 6:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.