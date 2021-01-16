Football Frenzy: Teams battle it out in state semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams eyeing a state title are just one win away from a trip to Ford Field.
As state semifinals are held Saturday, the Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights of these games (all kickoffs at 1 p.m.):
- Division 1: Davidson at Rockford
- Division 2: Traverse City Central at Muskegon Mona Shores
- Division 3: Muskegon at DeWitt
- Division 4: Cadillac at Edwardsburg
- Division 5: Freeland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Division 6: Grayling at Montague
- Division 6: Constantine vs. Clinton (at Tecumseh)
- Division 7: Schoolcraft vs. New Lothrop (at Fenton)
Eleven-player state finals are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22 and 23, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Eleven-player state finals are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22 and 23, at Ford Field in Detroit.
The eight-man state championships will be held Saturday in Brighton.