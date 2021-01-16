Football Frenzy: Teams battle it out in state semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams eyeing a state title are just one win away from a trip to Ford Field.

As state semifinals are held Saturday, the Football Frenzy is working to bring you highlights of these games (all kickoffs at 1 p.m.):

Division 1: Davidson at Rockford

Division 2: Traverse City Central at Muskegon Mona Shores

Division 3: Muskegon at DeWitt

Division 4: Cadillac at Edwardsburg

Division 5: Freeland at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 6: Grayling at Montague

Division 6: Constantine vs. Clinton (at Tecumseh)

Division 7: Schoolcraft vs. New Lothrop (at Fenton)

Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy at 6:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Eleven-player state finals are scheduled for next Friday and Saturday, Jan. 22 and 23, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The eight-man state championships will be held Saturday in Brighton.