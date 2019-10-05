Hudsonville’s strong second half stops Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat Grandville 44-21 Friday night at Grandville High School.

Trailing 18-13, the Eagles scored midway through the third quarter on a Dayvon Lesure one-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion was good, and it was 21-13.

Then early in the fourth quarter, the Eagles scored on an Ike Irish 42-yard touchdown run and a Brayden Vredeveld 15-yard touchdown run. Both two-point conversions were good, and Hudsonville built a 37-18 lead.

Grandville tacked on a field goal before the Eagles added one final touchdown.

The Bulldogs had control at halftime thanks to an Ian Anderson to Marcel Love 14-yard touchdown pass.

The two teams traded scores to that point as Love had a 42-yard touchdown run and teammate Cam Terry had a 9-yard touchdown run.

Hudsonville answered those with Irish and Lesure 35-yard and 49-yard touchdown runs.

Hudsonville improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the OK Red. Grandville drops to 5-1, 2-1 in the OK Red.