Hudsonville rides ground game to victory over East Kentwood

Hudsonville celebrates after a touchdown by QB Brennan Hayes in the 3rd Quarter of their game against East Kentwood (Sept. 18, 2020)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 129-yard night for Hudsonville High School running back Trevor McEachern helped propel the Eagles to a 21-13 victory over the East Kentwood Falcons Friday.

The game was one of two spotlight games for the first week of the Football Frenzy.

East Kentwood struck first on their opening drive, recovering a muffed punt in Hudsonville territory. Falcons Quarterback Branden Miller ran the ball in from the two-yard line, but kicker Cale Allaire missed the extra point, giving East Kentwood a 6-0 lead.

Hudsonville remained scoreless until the second quarter, when wide receiver Dylan Ham scored on a sweep from the East Kentwood 17 yard line. Ham scored his second straight touchdown on a 57-yard play later in the quarter, putting the Eagles up 14-7. He finished the game with 91 rushing yards on three attempts.

Related Content Frenzy scores start to come in

Eagles quarterback Brennan Hayes scrambled for a touchdown on Hudsonville’s first drive of the second half, giving his team a 21-6 lead. East Kentwood struck back, with Kylon Hunnicut taking the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 8. However, neither team would score again.

Hudsonville’s ground game was effective all night, gaining 280 yards on 51 rushing attempts. The Eagles’ defense was able to hold East Kentwood to 103 total offensive yards.

“It was exciting. East Kentwood’s a tough program, tough school,” Hudsonville coach Brent Sandee said. “We battled. I thought that fourth quarter — we played really, really well, had the ball most of the quarter.”

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the first three games. However, the season will continue with an abbreviated six-game schedule. Sandee said walking on the field for the first time in 2020 was “surreal.”

“It’s awesome for these kids to get a little back to normal,” he said. “They deserved it. They worked hard. It was fun.”

Both teams continue their season with home games Sept. 25. East Kentwood will face Grandville, and Hudsonville takes on Grand Haven.