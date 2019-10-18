Hudsonville HS holds Warrior Wounded charity football game

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of Hudsonville High School students are raising money for the national charity Wounded Warrior Project during their home football game on Friday.

Wounded Warrior Project is a charity and veterans service organization that offers a variety of services and events for wounded veterans. It helps all veterans of the military following Sept. 11, 2001.

The group of Hudsonville student’s raising money for the charity are part of the high school’s sports marketing class. It’s made up of a group of kids either in 10th, 11th or 12th grade.

Cole Strating, a student involved in the project, told News 8 it was an “easy” charity for the class to rally behind.

“If you’re not related to somebody who is a veteran or somebody that’s currently serving in the military, you know somebody that is,” said Strating.

The students involved have been working to raise money for the charity all week. They have been working to sell raffle tickets and collect monetary or non-monetary donations from sponsors.

Several local Hudsonville businesses have decided to get involved and support the students.

Raffle tickets and monetary donations will be collected at the Hudsonville Varsity Football game at 7 p.m. Friday against East Kentwood. All proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.