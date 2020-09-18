How students, counselors deal with unconventional year

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — In a year where there only thing you can rely on is change, many students are struggling to find a sense of normalcy. Football and other sports will happen, but even those will look and feel very different than in years past.

Grandville High School senior Cora Evele said the school year has been pervaded by a feeling of uncertainty.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen from here on out, so I feel like that kind of weighs on people after a while,” Evele said. “Most people are kind of trying to stay positive. There’ll be conversations like, ‘Man. It really sucks that we can’t do this. Hopefully we’ll be able to do it soon.’ So acknowledging that it’s hard, but saying, hopefully by spring, hopefully by Christmas, we’ll be able to do more things.”

“The changes in general will, obviously, produce anxiety for students,” Laurie Koza, the counselor at Evele’s school, explained. “It’s just a loss. I think it’s a loss of these experiences and these opportunities to just be a teenager and have fun and relax and build our Grandville community.”

Grandville Public Schools participates in the Be nice. program run by the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. It aims to help combat bullying, but also students recognize signs of struggles and normalize talking about mental health. Christie Buck, the executive director of the organization, said the program has provided some tools to help kids tackle the stress of the pandemic.

“Now what’s transpired is … the empowerment piece to say, ‘We can do this. We can move forward and take these changes,'” Buck said. “Thinking proactively. Of course recognizing where the struggles still are, but ultimately being able to move forward in a positive way.”

Koza said strong relationships within the school community have also allowed everyone to help take care of one another. The students, she said, have been creative in balancing safety and healthy social interaction.

“Our leadership here at Grandville has been really, really stressing just relationships are important right now, the rest will come,” she said.

Watch more of Teresa Weakley’s conversation with Evele, Koza and Buck above.