HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Citing a tight roster, Holland High School will end its varsity football season early.

Holland told players and parents Tuesday that the team will play this week’s game against Mona Shores and the Sept. 16 game versus Zeeland West at Hope College, but that will be it.

Athletic Director Blake Muller said that so few upperclassmen were on the team that sophomores were being elevated to varsity, but there was “a clear physical and development difference on the field.”

“We are so proud of the fight that this team has shown since the first day of practice and the work they have put in to make these first four weeks possible,” Muller said in a statement released by the school. “From recruiting friends to join the team, to lacing up despite being physically out-manned and out-matched, the efforts of this team will be remembered as they have helped us rebuild the Holland Football program.”

The junior varsity season will continue, but there are a few seniors who are not eligible to play JV. They’ll keep practicing, however, and will be on the sidelines for JV games helping coaches.

Plans for homecoming week, which had been scheduled for Sept. 26 through Oct. 1, are being reworked.