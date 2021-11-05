Football Frenzy District Finals: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams are battling it out tonight for district titles.
We’re sending crews out across West Michigan to these games: (listed by division):
- Division 1: Grandville at Rockford
- Division 2: Mona Shores at Caledonia
- Division 2: Battle Creek Lakeview at Portage Central
- Division 3: Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek
- Division 4: Grand Rapids Christian vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)
- Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian at Hastings
- Division 4: Three Rivers at Edwardsburg
- Division 4: Whitehall at Cadillac
- Division 5: Grand Rapid West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central
- Division 5: Oakridge at Tri-Unity
- Division 6: Montague at Reed City
- Division 7: Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central
- Division 7: Union City at Lawton
- Division 8: Muskegon Heights at Carson City-Crystal
- Division 8: Saugatuck at White Pigeon
There will be two more games Saturday:
- Division 3: Cedar Springs at Muskegon
- Division 6: Michigan Center at Constantine
