Football Frenzy District Finals: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — High school football teams are battling it out tonight for district titles.

We’re sending crews out across West Michigan to these games: (listed by division):

Division 1: Grandville at Rockford

Division 2: Mona Shores at Caledonia

Division 2: Battle Creek Lakeview at Portage Central

Division 3: Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Division 4: Grand Rapids Christian vs. Unity Christian (at Jenison)

Division 4: Grand Rapids South Christian at Hastings

Division 4: Three Rivers at Edwardsburg

Division 4: Whitehall at Cadillac

Division 5: Grand Rapid West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Division 5: Oakridge at Tri-Unity

Division 6: Montague at Reed City

Division 7: Ravenna at Muskegon Catholic Central

Division 7: Union City at Lawton

Division 8: Muskegon Heights at Carson City-Crystal

Division 8: Saugatuck at White Pigeon

There will be two more games Saturday:

Division 3: Cedar Springs at Muskegon

Division 6: Michigan Center at Constantine

