Football Frenzy regional finals: Where the crews will be tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A win tonight will put high school football teams tantalizingly close to Ford Field.

Regional finals are this week, and the Frenzy crews will be out around West Michigan to bring you all the best highlights:

Unity Christian vs. Cadillac (at Jenison)

vs. Cadillac (at Jenison) Traverse City Central vs. Caledonia (at Grandville)

Grand Rapids South Christian at Edwardsburg

Muskegon Oakridge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Kalamazoo United at Portland

Lawton at Muskegon Catholic Central

White Pigeon at Hudson

Martin at Lenawee Christian (8-man state semi-final)

Parma Western at St. Joseph

Carson City-Crystal at Beal City

Portage Central at South Lyon

There will be more games Saturday. Winners this week will advance to state semifinals next week.



Stay with woodtv.com for scores as they come in and tune in to the Frenzy starting at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Send photos from your game to ReportIt@woodtv.com or tweet them with #Frenzy8 and they may be featured here on woodtv.com.