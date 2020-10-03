GRCC moves to 3-0 with win over Cedar Springs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central rode an efficient offense to victory Friday, improving its record to 3-0.

The Cougars beat the Cedar Springs Red Hawks 42-28 at home. Running just 24 plays, GRCC’s offense gained 379 total yards. Junior Quarterback Joey Silveri dominated, passing for 184 yards and rushing for 114.

“It’s easy to look at great statistics. It’s easy to look at talent, which, he has all of that stuff,” GRCC Coach Todd Kolster said. “But the work that he puts in, the type of person he is, the character he is, the student he is, all those things are what I’m most proud of.”

GRCC opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 21-yard pass from Silveri to Senior Danny Mikolay, and then Silveri followed it up on the next possession with a touchdown pass to Senior Jace Williams.

The Red Hawks, whose offense came entirely on the ground, answered back in the second quarter with a touchdown by junior Alex Ream. Senior Quarterback Jeremy Campione scrambled for the two-point conversion, cutting GRCC’s lead to 14-8.

However, on the ensuing series, following a 38-yard kick return, GRCC answered back with a 49-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive.

GRCC would then open the second half with a three-play drive, ending with a 20-yard touchdown run by Senior Nick Hollern, giving the Cougars a 28-8 lead. Cedar Springs would cut the lead to 12 on the following drive with an 18-yard touchdown run by Aiden Brunin, the closest the score would be for the remainder of the game.

Cedar Springs rushed for 378 yards on 73 attempts. However, they did not complete any of their three pass attempts. The loss put them at 2-1 on the season.

“It came down to execution on offense, defense and special teams,” Kolster said. “And we certainly did that.”

GRCC travels to Kenowa Hills Oct. 9. The Knights are 1-2 on the season. Cedar Springs plays the 3-0 Grand Rapids South Christian at home in Week 4.