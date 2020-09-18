Grandville HS shares changes to football experience amid pandemic

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The games that players, coaches and fans thought wouldn’t happen this year are moving forward, but the experience of them will be drastically different.

Grandville High School staff and students shared how they adapted to the new way of playing and watching sports this year.

The biggest change for schools across the state is in the stands with each athlete allowed only two people to watch them play.

“(Those fans) will present their ticket to the staff at both entrances, and that will be their way in. If you don’t have that, you won’t be allowed on campus,” explained Grandville High School Principal Adam Lancto.

The school will close the campus to the public during any games and will not allow spectators to stand outside the fence.

That doesn’t mean fans won’t get to enjoy the game.

The audio/visual class at GHS will livestream various athletic events online so that everyone can experience the action.

“They can tune into Roku or if they’ve got a Fire Stick, Fire TV, Apple TV, they can add the channel. They can download the Boxcast app if they have a smart TV then they can add the channel, which is Grandville High School,” said Michael Cox, the class instructor.

Cox said his class has jumped in to make this work in any way they can.

Chris Avery is a student who will try out a new skill this year as a sideline photographer.

“(Mr. Cox) has taught us how the camera works, how to use the rule of thirds, all of that stuff. So, I’m just going to do that on the sidelines and hopefully it will go well,” Avery said, adding that he’s nervous but excited.

Grace Connelly is also helping out with production and plans to find creative ways to tailgate safely this year with her friends.

“Every week, we’re planning on going to someone else’s house then we’re going to play corn hole and watch the games live while wearing masks and social distancing. Someone will have a projector then we can watch the games on the screen. So just finding ways to make the most out of senior year with the circumstances we have,” she said. Administrators have other rules for attending the game in person, like wearing masks, keeping a safe distance and asking any fans who don’t feel well to stay home.