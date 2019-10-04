GLYFC plays football for breast cancer awareness

GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Great Lakes Youth Football Conference will play charity games for Breast Cancer Awareness on Saturday.

All money raised at the games will be donated to the Boutique at Mercy Health. The Boutique helps patients reclaim their confidence in their physical appearance during or after undergoing cancer treatments. It provides patient and family-focused care, complimentary cosmetic services and innovative products in a private setting.

It is asked that the community comes out to show their support for survivors, and those who are fighting to be survivors. The conference executive board will be asking breast cancer survivors to come out at center field at the start of each game to take part in the coin toss.

Great Lakes Youth Football Conference strives to give back to communities. The conference consists of the following: Fremont, Grant, Hesperia, Holton, Kent City, Lakeview, Morley Stanwood, Newaygo and Ravenna.

“We have players from kindergarten through 6th grade who will play other teams on Saturday with the entire idea for the whole league to have a pink out,” said Jessica McKinley, director of fundraising for Grant Rocket Football. “Pink snacks, pink balloons, as much pink as you can get in a football stadium.”

Click here to see time and location of games scheduled on Saturday.