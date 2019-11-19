Fundraising effort helps send Colon to the state finals

COLON, Mich. (WOOD) — Colon’s varsity football team is seeing an outpouring of support after the team advanced to the eight-player football state championship game.

The team raised more than $15,000 in just three days on Facebook to cover travel expenses to the Upper Peninsula.

According to varsity football coach Robbie Hattan, additional donations are also being made directly to the school’s office.

The game will be the first time in school history the team has made it to the state football finals.

The school had to work quickly to finalize travel plans.

“We had a meeting as soon as we won in the semifinals and said alright what is the bare minimum we need,” Hattan said. “That means eating cheap, rooming cheap, making kids pay to ride the fan bus etc. and we put that goal out on Facebook and this community has just overwhelmed us here with the response.”

The donations are funding the team, cheerleaders and the band. If money keeps coming in, the fan bus is expected to be covered as well.

Additional money raised will help students cover food expenses.

Athletic Director Paige Smolarz says the school is grateful for the community’s support.

“Yesterday we had over $5,000 walk through the door and people are still coming in today and donating money,” Smolarz said. “It’s a big deal for these kids and this town.”

Hattan says the donations mean a lot to his players.

“To see that amount of money raised to help these kids reach their dreams — it’s amazing,” Hattan said.

The game at 11 a.m. Saturday on the campus of Northern Michigan University at the Superior Dome.

