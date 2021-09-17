From Cuba to Wyoming: Frenzy student of the week’s journey inspires him to teach

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some students walk the halls in search of their purpose and their why, but not Carlos Cruz, this week’s Football Frenzy Tailgate Student of the Week.

“I’m trying to, you know, be the best person that I can be,” said Cruz, a junior at Wyoming High School.

Before identifying his purpose, Crus began with his why, his dad.

Cruz’s dad left him, his brother and his mom in Cuba while he bravely fled the country to start a better life for them in America.

“My dad came over here first in 2009; he came on a boat, you know, risking his life to give me, my mom and my brother a better life,” said Cruz. “It hurt, but he helped our family out.”

After four years apart, the family reunited in Wyoming in 2013 when Cruz was half-way through 2nd grade. He said he spent the next few years immersing himself in his new community, learning English and picking up football.

All helped him find his purpose.

“I want to be a teacher to give back to a community that’s given me so much,” said Cruz.

Cruz doesn’t want to teach just anywhere. He wants to one day return to Wyoming High School and show students that it doesn’t matter where they come from but where they’re going.

“It’s great just for the diversity, just to have a Cuban teacher, I guess, to prove to everybody that no matter if you’re oppressed, no matter if you don’t have freedom or your rights, just to always keep pushing forward and always be yourself,” said Cruz.