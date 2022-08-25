CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 is honoring high school football traditions across the state, starting with Caledonia’s Scot Walk.

The Fighting Scots walk through the woods near the stadium with fans cheering them on, topped off with a bagpipe performance.

Head Coach Derek Pennington is in his second year at Caledonia.

“I don’t think there’s a place that does high school football any better than Caledonia, Michigan,” he said, walking his players toward cheering fans.

The first game of the season marks the first Scot Walk in almost a year.

“It’s a great tradition, ya know? The kids really enjoy seeing the community as they go to the stadium and see all the supporters. It’s also a nice way for our parents to see the kids right before the game,” said Pennington.

Caledonia is primed for a big season, with some of the best seniors across the state on its team. But from future D1 athletes to third stringers, the Scot Walk gets everyone ready to hit the field.